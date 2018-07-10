Original Winnie-the-Pooh map breaks auction record

In this photo dated May 31, 2018, Philip W. Errington holds the original map of Winnie-the-Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood by E H Shepard. Shepard's 1926 hand drawn original map has sold at auction in Sotheby's in London on Tuesday July 10, 2018, for 430,000 pounds (US dollars 571,000), a record price for a book illustration. PA via AP Yui Mok