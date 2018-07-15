Grief shaped design of Charleston church shooting memorial

FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims. Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans at an announcement Sunday, July 15, 2018, as part of its 200th anniversary celebration. The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) Stephen B. Morton AP