Michael Lewis releasing audio book on weather forecasting

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2015 file photo, author Michael Lewis attends the premiere of “The Big Short” in New York. Lewis’ “The Coming Storm” is being released through Audible, a producer and distributor owned by Amazon.com. Audible told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the book comes out July 31. It’s one of four planned Audible audio originals by Lewis, who for years published his journalism in Vanity Fair. He is known for such best-sellers as “The Big Short” and “Moneyball.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP