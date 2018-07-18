Russian rarity revived at Bard College

This photo provided by Bard Fisher Center, from top, Nadezdah Babintseva, Efim Zavalny and Olga Tolkmit perform in “Demon.” A rarely performed Russian opera about a demon that falls in love with a beautiful girl is getting a production this summer at Bard College. “Demon,” composed by Anton Rubinstein in 1871, is being directed by Thaddeus Strassberger, who considers it an unjustly neglected work. (Maria Varanova/Bard Fisher Center via AP) Maria Varanova AP