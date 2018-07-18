Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends his arraignment in court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers say Ashley Judd’s allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him. The court documents filed Wednesday, July 18, discuss Judd’s comment that she would only let Weinstein touch her after she won an Academy Award in one of his films. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File) Jefferson Siegel AP