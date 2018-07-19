CNN chief Jeff Zucker undergoing heart surgery

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, CNN boss Jeff Zucker attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of “Love, Gilda” in New York. Zucker, is undergoing heart surgery and will take a six-week leave of absence from running the news network. CNN said Zucker made the announcement to his staff Thursday, July 19, following a morning editorial meeting. His top deputy, Michael Bass, will be in charge during his absence. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP