Sneak Peek: Looking for something to do tonight? Check out TEACHaret at the Springer Opera House
The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Family Theatre will be wrapping up their 20th anniversary season this weekend with performances of "Driving Miss Daisy." The show features Cheryl Palmour as Miss Daisy, Jim Walls as Boolie, and Terrance E. Smith as Hoke. Shows are May 18,19, and 20.
Connor Baxter is an elite competitor in town for this weekend's Salt Life Columbus Cup-Paddle Board Championships on the Chattahoochee River. The paddle race will be part of the Columbus RiverFest and is part of the Salt Life Cup series.
This past weekend's Art Park Vision Fest launched the effort to create a pop-up art park in Phenix City. It will be on the land between the Pedestrian bridge and 13th Street Bridge, next to the Marriott. Here's a preview of what's to come.