4 indicted in Florida shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

Four men have been indicted on murder and armed robbery charges in last month's shooting death of rap star XXXTentacion.
Court records show a grand jury in Broward County panel formally charged Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen, and Trayvon Newsome on Wednesday. Newsome is 20 years old and the others are all 22.
The rapper was shot leaving a South Florida motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. The indictment names Boatwright as the person who fatally shot XXXTentacion, who police have said was carrying a bag with $50,000 in cash.
XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests.
