FILE - This undated photo released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. Court records show that the Broward County panel formally charged 24-year-old Dedrick Williams, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 22-year-old Robert Allen on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. Court records show that the Broward County panel formally charged 24-year-old Dedrick Williams, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 22-year-old Robert Allen on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP, File) AP
FILE - This undated photo released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. A Florida grand jury has indicted four men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting death of XXXTentacion. Court records show that the Broward County panel formally charged 24-year-old Dedrick Williams, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and 22-year-old Robert Allen on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP, File) AP

Entertainment

4 indicted in Florida shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

The Associated Press

July 19, 2018 10:45 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Four men have been indicted on murder and armed robbery charges in last month's shooting death of rap star XXXTentacion.

Court records show a grand jury in Broward County panel formally charged Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen, and Trayvon Newsome on Wednesday. Newsome is 20 years old and the others are all 22.

The rapper was shot leaving a South Florida motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. The indictment names Boatwright as the person who fatally shot XXXTentacion, who police have said was carrying a bag with $50,000 in cash.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests.

  Comments  