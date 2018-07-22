Dan Eastland is making custom knives in his Greenville shop

As careful as Dan Eastland is, he still tends to get cut a lot. Fileted flesh is par for the course when your life's work is building custom knives.
Eastland has sliced and diced and punctured himself more times than he can recall, but two times stand out.
"I've actually sold two knives to PAs that sutured me in the ER," Eastland said with a grin.
The physicians assistants were impressed with the precision of the cut.
"He said a knife? This is clean, it's like a scalpel cut," Eastland recalls.
The next day, that PA bought one of Eastland's knives.
In everything, there can be an upside, and Eastland himself is proof of that. The Atlanta native and now Greenville resident set out to be an engineer but instead became a stay-at-home dad, and turned a hobby, a passion for food and a love of working with his hands into a business. Eastland now produces and sells his one of a kind Dogwood Custom Knives from his workshop in Greenville.
The knives, which cost from $300 to more than $1,000, are scientifically engineered and fitted to each customer's specifications. They also are pieces of art. He has made handles from compressed coffee beans, dried herbs, carved wood and compressed motherboards.
More recently, Eastland's materials manufacturer also developed a technique for transferring a picture, that when shaped into a handle becomes a 3D replica.
Dogwood's customers come from all over the world. Recently, Eastland sent a knife to Dubai and another to Australia. He is also selling to some local chefs.
"He's making great knives, but what he's doing is he's adding another layer to the food and beverage culture that is continuing to grow in the Upstate," says Jason Scholz, chef and owner of Stella's Southern Bistro and owner of Stella's Southern Brasserie. "You've got farmers and ranchers and people making cheeses and milling fours and doing all these things that are contributing to the fabric of what we're creating in the Upstate, but he filled a void that just didn't exist before he showed up."
That he is a knifemaker seems to belie Eastland's easy smile and propensity for chatting. He is warm and inviting and intensely passionate about what he does. On average, a knife can take eight months to create, including finding the specific materials, cutting and grinding the steel, fabricating and shaping the handle and customizing the fit. And that's not even accounting for the time Eastland puts in creating his designs. One of the more popular culinary knives in his collection took about two and a half years of testing and back and for the with professional chefs.
"At some point the knife didn't come back, and I finally noticed it and I called and I said where's my knife?," Eastland recalls asking the head chef. "He said what knife? I said the demo knife? He said, 'Oh you mean my new knife.'
"And that's how I knew I had the pattern right."
The other thing you will learn about Eastland almost immediately, besides that he makes knives, is that he is a dad, and that role is partly what led to the other one. He set out to be an engineer, but his first attempt at school got waylaid due to a greater interest in extracurriculars than in class. The second attempt was waylaid when his oldest son, Jackson, now 15, was born. Jackson came early, about five weeks early, and had a slew of health issues resulting from being stillborn and needing immediate resuscitation.
At the time, Eastland's wife, Beth, had a job in pharmaceuticals that she loved, but that also required her to travel. And since the family was already living off one income, and Jackson required constant care, Eastland became a stay-at-home dad.
He relished the role but also missed interacting with the world. So, he turned to cooking, specifically "The Joy of Cooking." The classic cookbook became part companion, part purpose for Eastland and he vowed to cook each recipe.
Shopping for ingredients got Eastland and Jackson out of the house, and cooking gave him the creativity and craftsmanship he so needed.
The cooking eventually led to woodworking and custom furniture making and one day, Eastland got frustrated with a citronella torch that never seemed to hold up to more than a few uses. Little did he realize then that his issue would lead to his yet to be discovered passion.
If you met Eastland on the street, you might never know what he does for a living. He has a gentleness about him, an easy smile. But his workshop is full of hints, namely the huge quantity of knives in various states that occupy every inch of the space.
The citronella torch debacle led him to find a local blacksmith to help him fashion one that would remain stable after use. That guy turned out to be a knifemaker. Eastland was intrigued.
"He finally said, look, come in on Saturday and I'll show you how to make a knife and then I never have to hear about this again," he recalls of finally getting a lesson in the art. "I made that first knife and the clouds parted and a ray of sunshine came down and James Earl Jones said, 'this is why I made you.'"
On a recent Wednesday morning, the sound of grinding metal echoes throughout the Dogwood Custom Knives shop. The whir of machinery and clang of steel being shaped fills the space, giving the feel that this is legit.
Eastland eventually found a blacksmith to apprentice with. He needed someone close by, as his primary focus was still his family and kids. He'd put them on the bus, go to work and finish just in time to pick them up.
After nine months, he graduated.
While the knife business is heavily weighted toward hunting and outdoor hobbies, Eastland, with his passion for food, saw great opportunity with in the culinary realm. And so, he turned to his friends within that industry for help, working directly with chefs to find the most efficient, ergonomic and useful design.
"I realized that the kitchen markets were underserved," Eastland says. "Some guys have spent 10, 20 years using a knife 8 hours a day 5-6 days a week. It's the cornerstone of their profession."
Eastland's knives are designed with a newer type of steel that when heated and cooled at exactly the right temperatures results in a blade that is light, extremely sharp but also durable.
But Dogwood has also garnered attention for innovative knife handles. Eastland partners with several manufacturers, including one that specializes in aerospace materials and one that specializes in hybrid wood materials.
Eastland has made handles out of computer parts, beer hops, photographs and dried herbs. He also developed a handle for his outdoor knives that glows for 12 hours.
Dogwood has supplied a number of restaurants in Atlanta, including supplying a specialty steak knife line for the Unsukay Group. He has also worked with Scholz on several knives and very closely with Shamil Velazquez, sous chef at Husk, on a new design for a chef's knife.
The "Big Papi" knife, as it is called, has a slightly larger blade and a sharper edge closer to the handle versus tip. Velazquez has been testing out the prototype for about a week and is already impressed.
"A knife is really important because it's like part of my hand," he says. "For me, it's an artisanal knife, as custom as I want it, and it's for the rest of my life. That's why for me, it doesn't have a price, I invest in my career."
Back at his shop on a recent Wednesday, Eastland is grinding the handle of a paring knife. This process is done by hand and requires precision. Slowly, the wood takes a more refined shape and you can see the piece coming together.
Eastland smiles. Selling what he creates is a side benefit. His passion carries him.
