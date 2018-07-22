Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Calypso," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $28) Comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house.
2."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How stopping to try to be positive all the time will make us become better, happier people.
3."Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.
4."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A woman raised without schooling by survivalists parents describes her path to Cambridge University.
5."How to Change Your Mind," by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $28) A personal account of how psychedelics may help the mentally ill.
6."The Plot to Destroy Democracy," by Malcolm Nance (Hatchette: $28) The former U.S. intelligence officer describes the techniques used by Vladimir Putin to influence the 2016 election.
7."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
8."Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $17.99) The early years of the private diaries of the popular humorist.
9."The Soul of America," by Jon Meacham (Random House: $30) Understanding the present political climate by looking back at a time when hope overcame division and fear.
10."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and The Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
