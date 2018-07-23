Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur in Showtime series

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?”. In the Sunday, July 22, broadcast, Spencer repeatedly uses a racial slur for African Americans and later exposes his bottom after being told it helps scare away Muslim terrorists. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer AP