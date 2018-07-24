Husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels seeks divorce

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court, in New York. Glendon Crain, the husband of porn film performer Stormy Daniels, filed for divorce in Texas, on July 18, 2018. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied. Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Mary Altaffer AP