Muslims in Victoria recall changes since 2017 mosque fire

In this July 20, 2018 photo, Ayah Abd, 6, looks up at her mom as she adjusts her head covering during evening prayers at the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas. From the day their mosque burned, Muslim leaders here kept to the high road. They avoided calling it an act of arson or a hate crime. They didn't claim to be victims. They praised the broad, supportive response by the local community. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)