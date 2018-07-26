Former Trump aide Omarosa has “explosive” book coming

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump’s administration, speaks at the Women’s Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a memoir coming that her publisher calls “explosive” and “jaw-dropping.” The book is called “Unhinged.” Gallery Books announced Thursday, July 26, 2018, that it will be released on Aug. 14. Manigault Newman was a Trump ally who joined his administration in January 2017 as a White House communications director. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP