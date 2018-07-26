New mom Cardi B drops out of Bruno Mars tour

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. The new mom says she’s not ready to leave her newborn baby to go on Bruno Mars’ tour, so she’s dropping out as his opening act. The rapper gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus earlier this month and was due to start Mars’ tour in Denver in September, when Kulture would be about six weeks. But in an Instagram post Thursday, July 26 Cardi B said she’s not physically recovered from childbirth and doctors advised that it wasn’t healthy to bring the baby on the road. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision