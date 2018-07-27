Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X’s autobiography found

FILE - In this 1963 file photo, Black Nationalist leader Malcolm X attends a rally at Lennox Avenue and 115th Street in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X”: What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that may have contained some of his most explosive thoughts. The answer came on Thursday, July 26, 2018, when an unpublished manuscript of a chapter titled “The Negro” was sold by Guernsey’s auction house in Manhattan, for $7,000. The buyer was The New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. (AP Photo/Robert Haggins, File) Robert Haggins AP