FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 featuring the Maryland-based band to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom.
FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 featuring the Maryland-based band to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision
FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 featuring the Maryland-based band to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Entertainment

Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

July 28, 2018 03:44 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A benefit concert for the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month has started in Annapolis, Maryland.

Prominent journalists spoke between music performances at the event Saturday afternoon.

Elisabeth Bumiller, the Washington bureau chief of The New York Times, says the Times' office grew silent when they heard reports of the shooting.

She says the journalists slain in the attack were part of the community who "remind us that the work we do is so vital to our towns, our cities, our country and our democracy."

Martin Baron, the executive editor of The Washington Post, was scheduled to speak later Saturday.

The event is titled "Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press & First Responders."

  Comments  