Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Calypso," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $28) Comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house.
2."Indianapolis," by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic (Simon & Schuster: $28)The sinking of the USS Indianapolis, the survivors and a decades long battle to exonerate their court-martialed skipper.
3."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How stopping to try to be positive all the time will make us become better, happier people.
4."How to Change Your Mind," by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $28) A personal account of how psychedelics may help the mentally ill.
5."The Soul of America," by Jon Meacham (Random House: $30) Understanding the present political climate by looking back at a time when hope overcame division and fear.
6."Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.
7."Bad Blood," by John Carreyrou (Knopf: $27.95) The rise and fall of Theranos, the biotech startup that failed to deliver on its promise to make blood testing more efficient.
8."12 Rules for Life," by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House: $25.95) A hard-line, self-help manual of self-reliance and good behavior.
9."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The comedian and host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race under apartheid in South Africa.
10."I'll Be Gone in the Dark," by Michelle McNamara (Harper: $27.99) The years-long search for the Golden State Killer by the late wife of actor Patton Oswalt.
