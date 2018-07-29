Harvey Weinstein’s insurers balk at paying his legal bills

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends his arraignment in court in New York. Weinstein is locked in a messy battle with insurance companies over his steadily mounting legal bills. The insurance giant Chubb and other carriers that wrote liability policies for Weinstein and his film company are arguing in court that they shouldn’t have to pay for his defense against allegations of rape and sexual harassment. The Daily News via AP, Pool, File Jefferson Siegel