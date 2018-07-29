Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg and Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim in “Maniac,” about a radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment with no complications or side-effects whatsoever. Things do not go as planned. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP