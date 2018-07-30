‘My Little Pony’ fandom’s BronyCon to end in 2019

FILE - In this June, 30, 2012, file photo, My Little Pony cartoon fans, some in Little Pony costumes, listen to a presentation at “BronyCon” in Secaucus, N.J. The organizers of a “My Little Pony” convention say next year will be their last, citing declining fandom activity among “bronies.” The Baltimore Sun reported BronyCon 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center will be the convention’s longest yet, from Aug. 1-4 next year. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) Mel Evans AP