Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn’t equal results

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed. In a survey of the top 100 films of 2017, 33 featured women in a lead or co-lead. And 31.8 percent of the speaking characters were female, a number that has stayed static for a decade. (Lucasfilm via AP)