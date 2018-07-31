‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

FILE - In this April 26, 2013 file photo, actor Alan Alda listens during an interview at Stony Brook University, on New York’s Long Island. Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease. Appearing Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on “CBS This Morning,” the former “MASH” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Richard Drew, file AP Photo