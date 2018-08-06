Lance Bass tried to buy home featured in ‘Brady Bunch’

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Lance Bass arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch.” But the ‘N Sync singer then posted on Instagram that the deal fell through. Realtor Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times it came down to two bids. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP