Still there for you: ‘Friends’ most-viewed UK streaming show

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Almost 15 years after it was canceled, “Friends” is still there for British viewers. The catchphrase-generating New York sitcom is the most popular show on U.K. streaming services, beating big-budget original productions from Netflix and Amazon it was announced on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file) REED SAXON AP