Actress Sean Young wanted for questioning in burglary

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, actress Sean Young attends a special screening of “John Wick” at the Regal Union Square in New York. Police say Young is wanted for questioning after she was caught on surveillance video stealing laptops and video production software from a store in New York City. Police say employees at a store in Queens reported a burglary Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. They say surveillance video showed Young and a male companion breaking in and stealing laptops and software worth about $12,000. A representative for Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP