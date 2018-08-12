Annual craftsmen’s fair ends Sunday

The 85th annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's Fair is coming to an end.
The nine-day of display of artisans, exhibits, workshops, and demonstrations wraps up on Sunday at the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. More than 25,000 visitors were expected to view and shop from more than 300 booths.
Among the items for purchase are baskets, glassware, ceramics and pottery, folk art, furniture, quilts, and jewelry. Demonstrations will focus on blacksmithing, woodworking, stained glass, rug braiding, and other crafts.
Comments