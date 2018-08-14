Plan Ahead

August 23
Civil War Naval Museum Guest Lecturer
As a part of the museum's ongoing Cool History educational programming lecture series, guest Dr. Stephen Davis, historian and recipient of the Georgia Author of the Year Award for History, will speak. He is a leading expert on the Atlanta campaign. He will discuss his latest research on this pivotal series of battle in the Civil War. 7 p.m. Free tickets at www.portcolumbus.org/exhibits-events.
Movie Premiere of “STILL”
CSU’s Department of Communication is hosting the Columbus movie premiere of “STILL” 7 p.m. in the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts Auditorium. Following the screening, the audience will be able to interact in a Q&A session with Writer and Director Takashi Doscher, Producer Craig Miller and CSU students who serve as Production Assistants on the set. $15
August 24
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
The Columbus Museum Young Art Patrons Acquisition Party
Contemporary artist Jarrett Key will create a work on site at the Museum that will be acquired through the YAPs fundraising efforts to add to the Museum’s collection. Key is a native of rural Alabama and a graduate of Brookstone School. Key attended Brown University and since moving to New York, he has been featured in performances, biennales, residencies, publications, exhibitions and workshops at galleries in Brooklyn, Chelsea, LES, Harlem, Boston, Ljubljana and Shangkai. At this event, Key will paint in front of a live audience using his own hair with an original sound scape that he creates. Those who donate $50 or more towards the purchase are invited to a private reception prior to the performance. To make a donation or join the Young Art Patrons Affiliate group, contact Catherine Aplin at 706-748-2562 ext. 540. The program is at 6:30 p.m. and is free.
Monte Carlo Night at Fort Benning
Monte Carlo Night, with a Roaring 20s theme, returns to the Supper Club. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games and an auction (using the chips you win at the casino). Doors open at 6 p.m., drinks and hors d’oeuvrews are served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffett dinner and casino fun. Dress in costumer or cocktail attire, your choice. Casino games include Craps, Roulette, Black Jack, Slot Machines and Wheel of Fortune. Cost is $29.95 in advance by going to benning.armymwr.com and $34.95 at the door. Child care is available 6 p.m.-11 p.m. for $22 per child by calling 706-545-2079.
Saturday August 25
Muscogee Roller Girls
Roller Derby returns with The Muscogee Roller Girls vs. Panhandle United from Fort Walton Beach, Florida. 7 p.m. $15/advanced; $20/day of event. $5 parking. ticketmaster
