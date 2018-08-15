Aerosmith to launch residency in Las Vegas next year

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 file photo, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The rock band announced Wednesday, Aug. 15, that “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” would kick off April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision