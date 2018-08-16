Stephen Curry supports women’s game by hosting girls camps

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, center, greets basketball camp participants after taking a group photo at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. For the first time, Curry hosted only girls for a free, Warriors-run camp Monday and Tuesday at Walnut Creek’s Ultimate Fieldhouse. Last week at the same facility that he has also chosen in recent years, the Golden State star held his Under Armour “Stephen Curry Select Camp” with two of the nation’s top high school girls playing mixed right in with the best boys. The two-time MVP and father of two young daughters has made it his mission to better support the girls’ game. He asked longtime Warriors camp director Jeff Addiego to plan an all-girls session this summer. Jeff Chiu AP Photo