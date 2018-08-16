Browns, Bryant meet as sides try to see if there’s a future

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Arlington, Texas. Dez Bryant has dropped in to meet the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver arrived at the team’s headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a visit that could lead to Bryant signing with Cleveland. Bryant posted a photo on Twitter of him signing autographs at Cleveland’s airport. Brandon Wade, File AP Photo