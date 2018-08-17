Producer who worked with Franklin recalls great performances

FILE - In this April 28, 1993 file photo, Aretha Franklin, foreground left, performs in the finale of “Aretha Franklin: Duets,” an AIDS benefit concert for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in New York, as singers Smokey Robinson, background from left, Gloria Estefan, Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt and actors Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro look on. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Ron Frehm, File AP Photo