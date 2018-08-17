Local musician honors his mother by sharing music with patients fighting the disease that took her life

Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.