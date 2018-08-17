Hey foodies, does this look yummy? If so, watch the video to find out what it is and where you can get it?
Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. Here's a look at the event and more infomation.
Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Together 2017 unveiled Tuesday the installment of local author and teacher Isiah Harper's word mural “My River Valley.” It's the final phase of the Together 2017 “My River Valley” mural project in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning region.
The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.