Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Calypso," by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $28) Comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house.
2."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How stopping to try to be positive all the time will make us become better, happier people.
3."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists parents describes her path to Cambridge University.
4."The Russia Hoax," by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside: $28.99) An illicit scheme to clear Hillary Clinton and frame Donald Trump from the Fox News analyst.
5."You're on an Airplane," by Parker Posey (Blue Rider Press: $28) The independent film actress opens up about acting, fame and her colorful Southern childhood.
6."12 Rules for Life," by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House: $25.95) A hard-line, self-help manual of self-reliance and good behavior.
7."The Death of Truth," by Michiko Kakutani (Tim Duggan Books: $22) The former New York Times book critic examines the decay of truth in the Trump era.
8."Girl, Wash Your Face," by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Dunne: $22.99) Tips for living a joy-filled life.
9."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and The Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
10."Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Norton: $18.95) An easy-to-understand introduction to the universe and the forces that govern it.
