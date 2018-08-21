Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram account. In an essay published Tuesday, Aug. 21, in The New York Times, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress wrote it “wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them.” AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision