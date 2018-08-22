Comedy legend Carl Reiner turns Emmy shot into punchline

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2014 file photo, Carl Reiner appears at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The 96-year-old creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” already has 12 Emmy trophies. He is nominated as narrator of the documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” which looks at how people stay active and vibrant. The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on NBC. Nick Ut, File AP Photo