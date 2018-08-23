George Clooney tops Forbes’ highest-paid actors list

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, actor/director George Clooney accepts the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala ceremony in Los Angeles. The American Film Institute hosted a star-studded gala earlier this month to honor Clooneyâs achievements as an actor, director and activist. TNT is airing the gala on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP