Meet the chef who has overseen the preparation of thousands of meals, and your meal might have been one of them

Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
By
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.