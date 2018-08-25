Palestinian soccer chief: I’ll appeal Messi incitement ban

FILE - In this Friday, May 29, 2015 file photo Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestinian Football Association speaks during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. FIFA has banned the head of the Palestinian Football Association from attending soccer games for a year for inciting hatred and violence toward Lionel Messi. Jibril Rajoub called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters and shirts if he participated in an Argentina game in Israel in June. Keystone via AP, File Patrick B. Kraemer