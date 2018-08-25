‘Black Panther’ costume designer celebrated in retrospective

In this photo made on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Ruth E. Carter gives direction as installers work on preparing the costumes from the movie “The Butler” at an exhibit of her cinematic costumes at Pittsburgh’s Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. The exhibit that opens Saturday, Aug. 25, explores Carter’s groundbreaking career. “Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema” showcases over 40 costumes from nine movies. The costumes include those from “Amistad,” “What’s Love Got to do With It,” “The Butler,” “Malcolm X,” “Selma,” “Do the Right Thing” and of course “Black Panther.” It is scheduled to run to Dec. 2, 2018. Keith Srakocic AP Photo