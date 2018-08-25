Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein’s birth

FILE - In this July 26, 1971 file photo conductor Leonard Bernstein tells reporters in Washington that the work he is preparing for the 1971 opening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a “labor of love.” Leonard Bernstein is getting a musical tribute that’s off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro’s birth. The Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by musicians from the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and other groups when it takes the stage Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at its summer home at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. Performers include Yo-Yo Ma. Bernstein wrote the score to “West Side Story” and won a slew of Grammys. Charles Harrity, File AP Photo