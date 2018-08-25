‘Crazy Rich Asians’ draws immigrant parents to the movies

In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, Audrey Sue-Matsumoto, right, holds tickets as she poses for photos with her mother Alice Sue while interviewed outside of a movie theater after watching the movie Crazy Rich Asians in Daly City, Calif. It was Alice Sue’s second time watching the movie. When “Crazy Rich Asians” surpassed expectations and grabbed the top spot in its opening weekend, the film also pulled off another surprising feat. It put Asians of a certain age in theater seats. Jeff Chiu AP Photo