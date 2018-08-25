Burning Man organizers stress the importance of consent

In this Aug. 30, 2014 photo, a couple stands inside a love sculpture at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man which begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the “Orgy Dome,” it doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP Andy Barron