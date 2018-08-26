The Latest: Broadway mourns death of playwright Neil Simon

FILE- In this July 2, 1977, file photo, playwright Neil Simon, right, poses for a photo on the set of “The Cheap Detective” with Dom DeLuise. Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and his “Brighton Beach” trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, died on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. He was 91. (AP Photo, File) AP