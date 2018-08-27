Judge rules artist can get drug spoon sculpture back

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, art gallery proprietor Luis Alvarez, left, and sculptor Domenic Esposito, right, stand beside an 800-pound sculpture of a bent, burnt heroin spoon placed in front of the Stamford, Conn., headquarters of Purdue Pharma to protest the company’s manufacture of opioids. A judge signed an order Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that Esposito can retrieve the sculpture from Stamford police, saying the process could take days. Hartford Courant via AP, File Susan Dunne