Manu Ginobili, a 4-time champion with Spurs, retires at 41

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) pumps his fist after hitting the winning shot in the final seconds of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. Eric Gay, File AP Photo