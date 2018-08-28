Plan Ahead

September 4 and September 6
Auditions for The 5:16 Players of First Presbyterian Church
The theatre group, The 5:16 Players, of First Presbyterian Church will be holding auditions at the church gym 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for: “If The Good Lord’s Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise” by Pat Cook. The show calls for adults of all ages and two teens. Rehearsals will be 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays with two performance dates 6 p.m. November 10 and 1 p.m. November 11. The group’s name comes from the Biblical text of the book of Matthew, chapter 5, verse 16, which reads “Let your light so shine before men, that they see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in Heaven.” Church members and non-members alike are welcome to this wholesome, family-friendly show. $17/evening performance; $15/matinee. For more information, call 678-371-3079.
September 4
Ice Cream Social
Presented by Amerigroup, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. First 50 kids receive a free ice cream. Chick-fil-A, 2421 Wynnton Rd. Prizes, games, arts and crafts and more. (The event will be held at the Wynnton Chick-fil-A only) 4:30-6:30 p.m.
September 6-September 9
“Old Dry Frye”
The CSU Department of Theatre presents “Old Dry Frye”, a family-friendly Appalachian folktale on the accidental death of an itinerant preacher initiates a bizarre episode of guilt and deception amond the residents of a “holler.” This is commedia American-style with energetic humor, delightful dialect, physical gags, bumbling brothers, a cluck-talking chicken and a series of uproarious adventures. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8; 2 p.m. September 9. Tickets start at $10 and there are senior/military/children discounts. Tickets can be purchased at theatre.columbusstate.edu or by calling the box office the week of shows at 706-507-8444. Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. at Bay Ave.
September 6
CSU Alumni Association’s First Thursday
It’s that time of the year to kick off First Thursdays. These events have increased in popularity over the years, reaching capacity for most of our locations. In order to assure attendance by registrants, some changes are being made. Moving forward, one of the First Thursdays will be open to all alums at no charge, all other First Thursday registrations will require a $5 reservation fee per person. Attendees will still be able to enjoy a drink, appetizers and network with fellow alums. The first complimentary one will be held at Delta Data, 1506 6th Ave. #1, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Come hear about the exciting year to come and check out an innovative event space in the renovated Swift Mill. The registration deadline for this event is September 3. For more information, or to register, call 706-507-8946.
September 8
Columbus Symphony Orchestra
The CSO 2018-2019 concert season begins with “Rachmaninoff Meets the New Piano”. The celebrated piano soloist Claire Huangci returns to the CSO to christen the new piano. Know the Score presentation with Maestro George Del Gobbo at 6:30 p.m. before the concert. A free season opening reception will be held for all concert patrons at 6 p.m. Adult/$20-$29; Student/$10; Child 6-12/$5. Columbus RiverCenter 706-256-3645
