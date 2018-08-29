Tuned in: ACC looks for boost with 2019 launch of TV channel

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018 file photo,Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford speaks during a news conference at the ACC NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C. When Atlantic Coast Conference teams open the season this week, their games will air on several television platforms, from ABC and ESPNU to the CBS and Fox sports networks. A year from now, that list will also include the ACC’s own channel. Swofford said it could take four or five years to reap the channel’s full financial benefits. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo