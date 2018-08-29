Harry and Meghan’s wedding outfits to go on public display

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand on the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, after their wedding ceremony. The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display from Oct. 26, 2018 at the ceremony’s venue, Windsor Castle. pool photo via AP, File Ben Birchhall